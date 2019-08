NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton fire crews extinguished a dumpster fire on Monday that was sparked by the careless disposal of a cigarette.

The fire didn’t extend past the dumpster.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire in the dumpster at 55 boylston st. was caused by careless disposal of a cigarette. The fire did not extend past the dumpster thankfully and no one was injured. (8/12 9pm). #nfd #newtonfire #newtonma pic.twitter.com/rjqUIQ3Qaw — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 13, 2019

