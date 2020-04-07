Newton mayor announces coronavirus-related deaths, positive cases at senior living facility

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced Monday that residents of a senior living facility in the city have died from the coronavirus and a substantial number of others have tested positive.

Residents and staff members contracted the virus while living at the Falls at Cordingly Dam.

Fuller did not disclose how many residents died nor how many people at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The Newton Health and Human Services Department and the mayor’s office have been in close communication with Benchmark Senior Living, the owner of the Falls at Cordingly Dam, to support their ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Health officials have reached out to senior living communities and other congregate-type entities to provide them guidance on protocols and staffing, help them with accessing tests and personal protective equipment, and connect them with state agencies such as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

In total, 167 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Newton as of Monday.

