Newton police arrest man accused of crashing stolen sand truck

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole a sand truck in Newton on Friday and crashed it into a telephone pole.

Officers responding to a 6 a.m. call from a city worker who reported that someone had stolen his sand truck while he was eating breakfast inside a local restaurant soon received word that the truck had been found crumpled against a utility pole, according to Newton police.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Carter, 30, was found bleeding nearby.

Police believe he may have also broken into some cars in the area.

“We had officers respond there. In the meantime, someone had reported to us that a bloodied, disheveled man had asked them where the T was,” said Newton police officer Bruce Apotheker.

The incident rattled residents of the normally quiet neighborhood.

“It’s safe,” said restaurant co-owner Billy Kourtis. “It’s shocking to find out that five in the morning on a Friday they can take somebody’s car.”

Karen Reilly, whose car was among those that were burglarized said, “I was just a little discombobulated that somebody would come near our house, and into our driveway, and into our car, and sit in my seat and go through it. It’s a weird feeling.”

