NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are warning the public to be aware of tacks in bike lanes after one resident found them stuck in her tires.

Carrie Mosher was riding down the lane when she noticed something shining in her tire. She quickly realized that she ran over tacks, with more still laying in the bike lane.

“I started picking them up and then they just kept coming and they kept coming and they were nicely spread out,” Mosher recalled.

She says this is an incident that keeps happening.

“We’d pick them up, and a week later, it would happen again,” Mosher said. “And the next week, it would happen at a different road. It definitely seems like someone has a beef with cyclists.”

Newton police issued a warning on Facebook about the tacks, saying that they were recently found in the area of 210 Nahanton St.

The department added that they’ve stepped up patrols in the area in hopes of catching whoever is responsible for leaving the tacks.

