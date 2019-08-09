WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two police officers involved in an exchange of gunfire with a man who later died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound in Weare, New Hampshire on Aug. 1.

Sgt. Austin Maguire and officer William Paul Lewis IV responding to a report of a domestic violence incident at 236 Buckley Road around 1:40 a.m. took a woman out of the home before they encountered 43-year-old Jeffrey Clough-Garvin, who remained inside, N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and N.H. State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner announced in a joint press release.

Clough-Garvin then shot at Maguire, who in return exchange gunfire before Clough-Garvin struck Lewis with a bullet, MacDonald and Wagner continued.

The officers retreated from the house as Clough-Garvin barricaded himself inside.

Lewis, who has about one year of experience as a police officer, was transported to Concord Hospital where he underwent surgery for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

New Hampshire State Police and SWAT members responded to the scene and began negotiations, which proved unsuccessful.

SWAT members entered the house around 8:30 a.m. and found Clough-Garvin had died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound, MacDonald and Wagner announced.

The incident remains under investigation.

