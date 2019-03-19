NH AG’s office looks at several town election complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says four cases have been opened in response to complaints alleging illegal campaign activity stemming from town elections on March 12.

The office also said it opened one case alleging election official misconduct.

Its election hotline received 32 inquiries on March 12. It also received 29 additional calls before and after the elections. The office said routine issues and concerns were quickly remedied with support from investigators in the field or attorneys on the hotline.

In addition to the hotline, five investigators were deployed to polling locations across the state to observe election operations and provide assistance to local election officials.

