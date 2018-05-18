Authorities in New Hampshire arrested 13 people Thursday for various drug crimes and criminal activity in Nashua.

The charges, stemming from Operation Granite Shield, ranged from selling heroin and weapons to violating probation.

The Arrests:

Michael Curran, 29 of Manchester, N.H., charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug – Modafinil – secon offense, a Hillsborough County capias and an electronic bench warrant.

Stephen Marshall, 36 of Nashua, N.H., charged with three counts of acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – heroin.

Olivia Fitzwater Duran, 24 of Hudson, N.H., charged with acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – heroin – second offense.

Daniel Ganley, 21 of Nashua, N.H., charged with carrying and selling weapons.

Chantel Labounty, 25 of Nashua, N.H., arrested for probation violation warrant.

Danielle Brogna, 23 of Nashua, N.H., charged with acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – heroin.

Emylee Disario, 29 of Nashua, N.H., charged with acts prohibited, possession of controlled drug – Clonazepam and acts prohibited, possession of controlled drug – methadone.

Steven Lavoie, 35 of Nashua, N.H., charged with two counts acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – heroin – second offense.

Russel Scruggs, 52 of Nashua, N.H., charged with two counts of acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – crack cocaine.

Eulises Rivera, 38 of Lawrence, Mass., charged with acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – crack cocaine; acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – heroin and acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – suboxone.

Lance Quinerly, 38 of Manchetser, N.H., charged with two counts acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – crack cocaine.

Natasha Provencal, 33 of Nashua, N.H., charged with common nuisances.

Marc Berry, 24 of Nashua, N.H., charged with two counts of acts prohibited, sale of controlled drug – cocaine.

