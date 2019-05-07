NH business deemed total loss after flames tear through building

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a business in Brentwood, New Hampshire Monday evening, leaving behind charred remains.

Firefighters responding to a power equipment dealership on Route 125 found heavy flames pouring out of the roof of the building.

The owner of the dealership was the first one to notice something was wrong in the repair shop, according to Brentwood Fire Chief Joseph Bird.

“He heard a bang and saw the smoke and came back over,” Bird said. “He told me he had fire just out of the showroom, between the repair area.”

The flames quickly spread, causing the fire to get so intense that crews could not go inside to fight it.

Part of Route 125 was shut down for hours as more than a dozen nearby fire departments helped contain the blaze.

The building is once again a total loss as it had previously burned nearly 20 years ago.

The cause remains under investigation.

