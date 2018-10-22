NH couple facing felony kidnapping charges

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire couple is facing felony kidnapping charges in New Boston, police say.

Denise Atkocaitis, 55, and Thomas Atkocaitis, 57, both of New Boston, New Hampshire, were arrested Friday on felony charges of criminal restraint and kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to New Boston police.

The arrests follow a month-long investigation that began Sept. 5, police say.

The pair is accused of confining a minor, under the age of 18, with the purpose to terrorize, confining a minor, under the age of 18, in circumstances exposing said child to risk of serious bodily injury, and purposely violating a duty of care, protection, or support owed to such child, according to police.

Both Denise and Thomas were released on personal recognizance are scheduled to appear in the Hillsborough County Superior Court on Nov. 1.

