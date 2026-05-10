MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces that Shawn Michael Bailey, a minimum-security inmate of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been placed on ESCAPE status as of Saturday night.

After being placed on house restriction, Bailey exited Calumet House at approximately 10:35 p.m., and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Bailey is a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded “CCM” sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Bailey is incarcerated for Violation of Probation, Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Controlled Drug/Schedule I–IV; Sale, with a maximum custody release date of August 1, 2029.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts should contact Chief Investigator Jason Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at (603) 848-2569 or call the local police.

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