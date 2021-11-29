BOSTON (WHDH) - A heroic firefighter who suffered severe burns rescuing people from a blaze in New Hampshire was released from the hospital on Monday.

Steve DesRuisseaux, a fire captain in Manchester, helped save six people from a house fire earlier this month. A 59-year-old woman died in the blaze and DesRuisseaux was severely burned when his equipment got caught on a ladder.

DesRuisseaux was taken to Mass. General Hospital with burns on more than one-third of his body. His fellow Manchester firefighters have added improvements like railings and pull-down shower nozzles to his home in preparation for his return, and local firefighters stepped up to help pay for his family to stay nearby, and also provided a Thanksgiving dinner at the hospital.

“It was an extremely different Thanksgiving, but it was a Thanksgiving, and that’s what I’m grateful for,” said DesRuisseaux’s wife, Colleen.

Colleen said most people need to go to a rehabilitation facility after recuperating in the hospital, but her husband is returning home right away.

“He’s a tough guy and works hard to get through all this and get back to what we consider to be normal … he’s looking forward to being in his own space and recovering in his own space so he’s more comfortable,” Colleen said. “He’s been really frustrated at times, he wants it to be done immediately, but the doctors tell him he’s far surpassed anything they expected him to do in this three-week time period.”

Colleen added that Steve hopes to be back fighting fires with his work family in six months.

“I always say he was one of the best men I’ve ever met and I was lucky enough to marry him, and he does have outstanding character, and he’s just someone who cares deeply about his friends and his family and those firefighters are his family,” Colleen said.

WATCH: Manchester NH firefighter Steve DesRuisseaux is released from the hospital after suffering 2nd and 3rd burns during a fatal fire in November 7th. Steve helped several escape the flames. He says he’s feeling good – thanks everyone for support. @7News pic.twitter.com/LG7ku6JGsk — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) November 29, 2021

