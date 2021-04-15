NH Gov. Sununu announces he will not renew mask mandate when it expires Friday

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced that he will not renew the Granite State’s mask mandate when it expires on Friday.

“As fatalities continue to decline, as hospitalizations remain manageable, and as vaccinations continue to increase, the state’s mask mandate will not be renewed tomorrow,” Sununu said.

Sununu noted that expired mandate will not limit or prevent the ability of private businesses or cities and towns from requiring masks.

“New Hampshire residents know how to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe without a state mandate – just as we did before the winter surge,” Sununu added.

Other states that have lifted mask mandates include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

