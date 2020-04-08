NH health officials announce 5 new coronavirus-related deaths bringing death toll to 18 with 788 confirmed cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 41 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Wednesday, bringing the total to 788 with 18 coronavirus-related deaths.

One girl under the age of 18 has contracted the virus, the remainder of the cases are adults made up of 51 percent men and 46 percent women.

Several of the new cases remain under investigation.

21 cases have been reported in Belknap County, 23 in Carroll County, 14 in Cheshire County, one in Coos County, 43 in Grafton County, 100 in Hillsborough County, 60 in Merrimack County, 268 in Rockingham County, 48 in Strafford County, six in Sullivan County, and 129 in the city of Manchester and 74 in Nashua.

One case has not been tied to a region.

Five more deaths were reported overnight, including two men and two women all over 60 years of age and one man younger than 60.

Ten of the new cases have required hospitalization bringing the total number up to 118.

Seventeen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

