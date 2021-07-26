CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fourteen nonprofits and houses of worship in New Hampshire are getting a total of nearly $1 million in federal funds to help increase their security.

The money is coming from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, the state’s congressional delegation said in a statement Monday.

The organizations are in Amherst, Boscawen, Concord, Manchester, Milford, Nashua, Portsmouth, Rye, Wakefield, and Windham. The grants range from $12,000 to $100,000.

