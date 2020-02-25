NH joins multi-state investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire has joined a coalition of 39-states that is leading an investigation into JUUL Labs’ marketing and sales practices, officials announced on Tuesday.

The investigation is focused on JUUL’s targeting of youths, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release.

MacDonald believes JUUL may be in violation of New Hampshire’s consumer protection laws.

While traditional cigarette use has decreased among youth, vaping is growing in popularity, according to a recent study.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control in 2019 found more than five million youth reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, up from 3.6 million just one year prior.

Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against JUUL earlier this month, accusing the company of deliberately targeting young people through its marketing campaigns.

