CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire legislators said they’re concerned the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade could lead to more abortion restrictions in the Granite State.

A leaked draft decision suggests the Supreme Court is planning to overturn the nearly 50-year-old decision safeguarding abortion rights. New Hampshire is the only state in New England that does not have a law protecting abortion rights, and earlier this year Gov. Chris Sununu approved a law preventing women from getting abortions after 24 weeks,

The law has no exceptions for rape, incest or condition of the fetus and anyone who performs one after 24 weeks could be criminally charged, fined and jailed. It also mandates ultrasounds.

“The concern is that Republican legislators right now are trying to enact additional restrictions … we feel with the failure of Roe they’ll move for more restrictions on abortion and abortion may become unavailable in our state,” said state Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.

“If we don’t do something to enshrine the rights of women and their families into law now then we can see ourselves continuously watching abortion care and access to reproductive rights dismantled in the state,” said state Sen. Sue Prentis.

Sununu said he’s a “pro-choice governor” and is ready to sign amendments “relaxing” the January restrictions — allowing abortions after 24 weeks if the fetus won’t survive after delivery and rolling back mandatory ultrasounds. Cinde said she was not convinced.

“He says that he’s now for a bill that will remedy some of the problems with his abortion ban. It’s a little bit like setting a house on fire and looking for a pat on the back for calling the fire department,” Cinde said.

