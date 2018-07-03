NH man accused of breaking into sex offender’s apartment, scattering child porn, calling police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing child porn and burglary charges after police say he broke into a sex offender’s Manchester apartment, scattered images of child pornography around the home, and then called in an anonymous tip to police, officials said.

Officers responding to an anonymous tip reporting a sex offender in grave danger in an apartment on Winter Street on April 12 went to a third-floor apartment, where they found the letters “PEDO” freshly spray painted on the door, according to a release issued Tuesday by Manchester police.

A search of the home, police say, uncovered multiple images of child pornography strewn about the apartment.

Feeling like “something was amiss,” the officers tracked down the 27-year-old resident, who said he thought someone was trying to set him up.

An investigation led to the arrest last month of Kenyoun Gifford, of Salem, who allegedly broke in and left the photos as part of a “retaliatory measure against the victim,” police said.

Gifford was arrested in Hillsborough County Superior Court North Monday on charges including possessing child sexual images, burglary, criminal mischief, and filing a false report.

