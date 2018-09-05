NH man accused of exposing himself to juvenile girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire, man is facing felony charges after police say he exposed himself to a juvenile girl who was known to him.

Aaron Patnaude, 41, was arrested Tuesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and lewd and indecent exposure, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Investigators did not release details on the relation between Patnaude and the victim.

Patnaude was not offered bail and is being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

