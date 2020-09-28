NH man accused of performing lewd acts in park bathroom

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught performing lewd acts on himself in a public bathroom at a park over the weekend.

Adrian Pike, 71, of Merrimack, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County South Superior Court on charges including indecent exposure and lewdness, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Multiple juveniles witnessed the alleged acts at a park in the city on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to the scene took Pike into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.

