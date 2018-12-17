NH man accused of repeatedly stabbing state trooper indicted on attempted murder, mayhem charges

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem earlier this year following a wild car chase through three states has been indicted on nine charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem, officials said.

A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted Nghia Le, 18, on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, armed assault with intent to rob, mayhem, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, assault and battery on a public employee, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say Le, who has been held without bail since his Oct. 19 arrest, fled a traffic stop, triggering a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street, where he got out of his car and allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck, and arm.

Police say Le was shot once in the torso by the trooper and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He will be arraigned in Franklin Superior Court on Wednesday.

