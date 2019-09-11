NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of selling LSD and psilocybin mushrooms is facing a slew of drug-related charges.

Officers executing a search warrant at Zachary Clegg-Marrama’s Ash Street apartment in Nashua, New Hampshire Tuesday found quantities of LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and a firearm, police said.

The 21-year-old was placed under arrest and charged with five counts of sale of a controlled drug — LSD, three counts of sale of a controlled drug — psilocybin mushrooms, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute — LSD, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute — psilocybin mushrooms and felonious use of a firearm.

Clegg-Marrama was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Sept. 26.

