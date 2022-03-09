NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stabbing in Nashua.

Nicholas St. Onge, 29, of Nashua, was taken into custody on a first-degree assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to Nashua police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a local residence on Feb. 12, learned that an unknown man had parked in the victim’s driveway and stabbed the victim three times in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives furthered the investigation and identified St. Onge as the suspect responsible for the assault, police said.

A warrant was granted for St. Onge’s arrest.

He was released on $2,500 cash bail and is slated to be arraigned at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)