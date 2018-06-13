NH man charged in Peabody heist to be arraigned in 2 Boston bank robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man ordered held without bail in connection with a bank robbery in Peabody will return to court Wednesday to face additional charges stemming from two recent bank robberies in Boston, police said.

Leo Willerth, 31, of Seabrook, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Peabody District Court to bank robbery charges after prosecutors say he admitted to robbing a Bank of America on Andover Street Monday before fleeing the scene in a taxi. Willwerth reportedly told investigators he committed the crime for drug money.

Willwerth will be arraigned in South Boston District Court Wednesday on two additional counts of armed bank robbery in connection with hold-ups at a Santander Bank in Boston on June 5 and an East Boston Savings Bank in Eastie on June 7. Authorities say Willwerth has already admitted to both robberies.

Willwerth is accused of claiming to have a bomb strapped to his chest during the Peabody robbery before running out of the bank with a disclosed amount of cash.

