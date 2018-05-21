NH man facing drug, criminal mischief charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal mischief and drug charges after police say he sold cocaine to a juvenile and led police on a foot chase, officials said.

Nashua police officers responding to a report of criminal mischief about 6:37 a.m. Sunday found John Gervais, 18, of Newport, New Hampshire, with two other people, police said. Gervais, who was found with paint on his hands, fled on foot and was arrested after a brief chase.

In addition to two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of resisting arrest, Gervais was arrested on charges of possessing cocaine and violating a controlled drug act after an investigation revealed he had provided a juvenile with cocaine earlier in the morning, police said.

Gervais was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and was slated to be arraigned Monday.

