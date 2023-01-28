MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Old Granite Street around 12:45 a.m. found Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests a dispute inside The Goat Bar and Grill led to a confrontation on Old Granite Street. John Delee, 22, of Salem, New Hampshire, was been taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder and is accused of recklessly causing Pouliot’s death by shooting him with a firearm, police said.

He is due to be arraigned in Hillsborough County (Northern District) Superior Court on Monday.

