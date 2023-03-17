A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail this week after police said he threatened a snow plow driver with a gun during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Wesley Quiroz was arrested Thursday in Nashua following the incident around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Nashua police.

Police said Quiroz and the plow driver started fighting after Quiroz hit the driver’s plow during the storm.

Quiroz, police said, at one point threatened the driver with a handgun.

Quiroz was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm.

At his arraignment, Quiroz’s attorney told the judge his client was acting in self defense.