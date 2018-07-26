NH man sentenced to 255 years over sexual assault, robbery

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man who was convicted of sexually assaulting, robbing and tying up workers at a New Hampshire farm to a maximum of 255 years in state prison.

The Portsmouth Herald reports 47-year-old Joshua Flynn was sentenced Wednesday after he was found guilty of aggravated felony sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery.

Prosecutors say he assaulted workers at Emery Farm in Durham in March 2017. He has additional trials pending for several armed robberies around that time in Dover, Somersworth and Rochester.

Flynn’s attorney, Robert Watkins, blamed the prison system for his client’s behavior, saying he has spent the past 30 out of 33 years incarcerated.

Prosecutors say Flynn’s sentence is justified because of his past rejection of rehabilitation attempts.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)