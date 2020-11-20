NH man to be arraigned on multiple sexual assault charges

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation, authorities announced Friday.

Thomas Lowe, 58, of Hudson, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough South Superior Court on charges including three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of simple assault, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Lowe is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending arraignment.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

