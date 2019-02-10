NH man watches house go up in flames on security camera

Patriots superfan Michael Todesca was watching Super Bowl LIII from his girlfriend’s home in Chicago when his security camera lit up to alert him that his home in Hampstead, New Hampshire was on fire.

“I called my neighbor next door, I called him, woke him up. I said, ‘Hey, I need you to check on my house, be careful,'” Todesca said. “He quickly calls me saying he smelled something and he thinks my house is on fire.”

Todesca said he watched live as firefighters from three towns ran into his basement.

“I felt helpless, I really did feel helpless,” Todesca said.

Todesca says the electrical fire started in his basement and spread throughout his house.

“I was in shock, basically,” Todesca said. “You come home and you have your suitcase, you come home and you don’t have a home anymore.”

Todesca says he’ll likely have to tear down much of the house but he still has himself, his dog, and a Pats championship, and that’s enough to rebuild.

“I’m gonna fix it up,” Todesca said. “It’s time to move forward and keep trucking.”

