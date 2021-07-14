ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 76-year-old New Hampshire man who was wanted on child sex abuse images charges after a mother reported he appeared to have rubbed her 5-year-old daughter’s back in Rochester on Monday.

During an active investigation into a child sex abuse images case, Paul Patsalis, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was seen at Rochester Commons talking to a young girl while holding her stuffed animal, according to Rochester police.

The mother of the young girl told police that she witnessed Patsalsis touching or rubbing her back.

He was confronted and left the area in a black Volkswagen Passat, police said.

Patsalsis was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is now facing an additional charge of simple assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

