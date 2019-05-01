NH police investigating after kitten found limping around with 20-inch arrow in leg

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Laconia, New Hampshire, are investigating after a kitten was found limping around Tuesday with a 20-inch bolt arrow stuck in its leg, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a wounded animal in the area of 380 Mile Hill Rd. around 12 p.m. found a black-and-white kitten limping through the yard of the residence with an arrow through its right leg, according to the Laconia Police Department.

Police say they were unable to recover the head of the arrow, which appeared to have broken off.

The kitten, named Wolfie, was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where veterinarians removed the arrow during surgery.

The feline is recovering but police say its right leg will likely need to be amputated due to several broken bones.

Police are investigating the incident as a malicious criminal act.

Wolfie owner has since set up a gofundme page for her beloved pet to help me veterinarian bills.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laconia Police Department.

