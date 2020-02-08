NH police investigating death related to carbon monoxide exposure

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a Candia resident who was exposed to carbon monoxide on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a residential property on Saturday morning found the resident dead in an attached garage, according to safety officials

Police and fire were called to the scene by a concerned neighbor, officials said.

Firefighters found increased levels of carbon monoxide in the enclosed garage along with an operating generator near the deceased, according to officials.

Power outages were reported in the neighborhood the night prior, officials said.

The death appears to be accidental in nature, according to officials.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday morning.

