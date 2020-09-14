NH police investigating drowning near Bear Island

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a drowning that occurred off Bear Island in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a water rescue near the island in Meredith at 7 p.m. found neighbors had pulled a man who had been struggling in the water ashore, police said.

First responders performed CPR but the 72-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The drowning is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 603-293-2037.

