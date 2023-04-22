NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Three vehicles have been involved in a collision in Nashua going southbound on the Everett Turnpike Saturday morning, according to officials. At the same mile marker going northbound, a single car incident has also caused delays.

The crash happened at mile marker 8.6 on the turnpike, which left southbound down to one lane, according to New Hampshire State Police. The northbound side was also down to one lane following a single vehicle rollover.

All lanes are now open, according to a spokesperson for the NHSP.

NHSP did not release any further details.

