NH police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed golden retriever

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a golden retriever in Barnstead on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 28 near a construction site around 6 a.m. found the dog dead in the road and broken pieces of red Subaru Outback scattered all over the ground, according to the Barnstead Police Department.

The driver of the Subaru, which had New Hampshire plates, reportedly fled north with a female passenger.

Police say the vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The owner of the dog was notified and responded to the scene to retrieve his pet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-269-8100.

