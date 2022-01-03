MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – New Hampshire police are running a 24-hour tip line to get information on a girl who has been missing since 2019, and organizations are offering thousands of dollars in reward for tips that lead to her being found.

Last week, Manchester, New Hampshire police said they were looking for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since late 2019. Montgomery is approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

On Monday, Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said the department is setting up a tip line for calls and texts at 603-203-6060. The line will be monitored 24 hours a day in order to get information on Montgomery, and Aldenberg urged anyone who has seen Montgomery, even if it was a long time ago, to talk with police.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important any and all tips are,” Aldenberg said. “Knowing where she was can help us narrow down where she is now.”

The Department of Children and Families is assisting the investigation but would not comment on how. In a statement, a spokesperson said “State and federal law requires us to protect the confidentiality of children and families served by and individuals engaged with DCYF.”

The Manchester Crime Line is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to Montgomery being found, and local businessmen are offering a $10,000 reward as well.

