HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are warning residents against doing business with a scam website that claims to sell puppies.

The website in question — Krystalgoldendoodles.com — uses a “sophisticated online scam” to target people who are looking to buy goldendoodle puppies, according to the Hollis Police Department.

“The website itself is well put together and has several fake testimonials, as well as pictures of puppies it claims to be for sale. The website requires interested parties to fill out an application form and the scammer contacts them after the form has been submitted,” the department said in a Facebook. “After some communication, and the scammer claiming to have arranged for an airline ticket for the dog, they require the money be transferred to them.”

In a recent incident, police noted that the scammer required the money be sent using the mobile app ZELLE.

