LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A restaurant on the water went underwater in New Hampshire.

The eatery “The Dive” in Laconia partially sank into Lake Winnipesaukee earlier in the week.

Restaurant owners said a contractor’s mistake led to the sinking, but the water did not cause any significant damage.

