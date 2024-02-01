MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Allenstown, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say say he assaulted two children at Parker Varney Elementary School.

William O’Connell, a behavior technician employed by Applied ABC, a contracted provider for the Manchester, New Hampshire School District, according to Manchester police. Both incident occurred on the same day but at different times.

In the first incident, police say O’Connell threw a 7-year-old boy to the ground, causing facial injuries.

In the second, police say O’Connell put a 7-year-old onto the floor in a “hard manner,” though she was uninjured.

He turned himself over to police on Thursday and is slated to be arraigned on felony second-degree assault and simple assault charges on March 7.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)