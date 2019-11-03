NH Sen. Hassan introduces bill on college credit for high schoolers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading a bipartisan effort to help more students earn college credit while still in high school.

Hassan, a Democrat, recently introduced a bill co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana to create a federal grant program to support early college programs. The Fast Track To and Through College Act would allow high students to take up to a full year of college courses, require public colleges and universities to accept credit from such programs and would expand access to the programs.

Hassan says New Hampshire has been a leader in enabling high schoolers to earn college credit, with nearly 100 high schools offering the Running Start program in partnership with the state’s community college system.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)