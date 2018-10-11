NH spa, apartment raided in prostitution, human trafficking investigation

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A spa and apartment in Goffstown, New Hampshire, were deemed uninhabitable for business and living following a raid Thursday in connection with alleged prostitution and human trafficking activity, officials said.

Officers executing search warrants at the Rainbow Spa at 542 Mast Road and an apartment at 207 Mast Road seized computer equipment, ledgers, cash, and other business documents, according to the Goffstown Police Department.

The investigation stemmed from multiple anonymous complaints reporting unlawful activity at the locations, officials said.

Both locations were also said to be in violation of state fire codes.

An investigation is ongoing and future arrests are possible, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding activity at the locations is asked to contact the Goffstown Police Department’s Detective Division at 603-497-4858.

