HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is investigating a car fire that ignited in Hampton Falls Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on a stretch of Interstate 95 and found the vehicle fully engulfed.

Traffic is expected to be delayed in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ #TroopA #Troopers are currently on scene with a vehicle fire on I-95S in Hampton Falls that may cause delays. No injuries but investigation is ongoing. #NHTraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/2QtSxr4vWv — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) May 26, 2020

