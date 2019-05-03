NH state troopers mourning sudden loss of beloved K9

TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police are mourning the sudden loss of their beloved K9 Lola.

Lola, a Dutch Shepherd who worked in both patrol and narcotics detection, passed away on Tuesday, the department said in a Facebook post.

Lola trained countless hours over a period of 24 weeks before being certified.

Trooper Andrew Sheffer handled Lola. The two were based out of the Troop E Barracks in Tamworth.

Since Lola started her career in March 2014, she was involved in numerous deployments across the Granite State.

“Rest easy K9 Lola, your fellow teammates will take it from here,” the post said.

