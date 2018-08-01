SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Tourists from Germany trying to enjoy their vacation in northern New Hampshire got all the money they brought for their trip stolen, authorities said.

The Schwartz family ventured to New England over the weekend where a thief robbed them, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers investigated the incident and were able to identify a suspect who returned the money.

They then located the Schwartz family in Salem as they continued on with their vacation and gave them back their cash.

