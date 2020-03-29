NH video challenge encourages doing 1 good thing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services is encouraging people to record videos or take photos of themselves doing one thing that’s good for the earth in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The department says people who accept the challenge should post videos and photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag, #OneThing4Earth and tag NHDES.

Department Commissioner Bob Scott started the challenge by posting his video of his home compost pile and challenging his staff to post their videos.

“Although the world is rightfully focused the coronavirus pandemic, I think it is important that we recognize Earth Day,” he said, adding, “we can share with each other all of the important little things that we all do every day to help our environment.”

The department hopes the video challenge will provide people practicing social distancing with a way to recognize the importance of Earth Day.

For more information on the challenge, contact Jim Martin, NHDES Public Information Officer, at james.martin@des.nh.gov or (603) 271-3710.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)