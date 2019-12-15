MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman accused of driving more than double the speed limit before crashing her car in Merrimack last month has turned herself over to police, authorities said.

Jamie Van Lier, of Hooksett, turned herself into the Merrimack Police Department on Thursday after officers were granted a warrant for her arrest on charges including reckless operation, disobeying an officer and unregistered motor vehicle, according to Merrimack police.

On Nov. 25 just before midnight, an officer patrolling Daniel Webster Highway in the area of the Gilbert Crossing development witnessed a car pass him at about 87 mph where the speed limit was posted as 35 mph, police said.

The officer turned around and attempted to initiate a stop but the driver allegedly evaded him by continuing northbound at a high rate of speed.

When the officer reached the area of the 7-Eleven, he found the suspect vehicle had crashed.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Van Lier, and her passenger were transported to a hospital in Manchester, N.H. for treatment of their injuries.

Following Van Lier’s arrest, she was released on personal recognizance bail pending her arraignment on Dec. 19 in the 9th Circuit District Court of Merrimack.

