NH woman facing DUI charge after crash that killed 1, seriously injured infant

LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing an aggravated driving while impaired charge after police say she caused a multi-vehicle crash in Loudon on Sunday that left a woman dead and an infant seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of Route 106 about 9:43 p.m. found three damaged vehicles in the area, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a Jeep Cherokee driven by Maggie Doorlag, 27, of Concord, was traveling northbound when it struck a stopped Lexus ES330 driven by Angelica Lane, 22, of Loudon, pushing it into the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Travis Dunn, 29, of Chinchester.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 1-year-old passenger of the Dodge Ram was taken to Concord Hospital with injuries that were considered serious by non-life-threatening.

Doorlag and Dunn suffered minor injuries.

Following an investigation, Doorlag was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

She was released on personal recognizance bail pending her arraignment July 11 in Merrimack Superior Court.

Although alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Bryan Plamondon at 603-223-8677.

