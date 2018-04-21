DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – A youth baseball coach for the Oyster River Youth Association in New Hampshire has been dismissed.

The coach was accused of violating the league’s harassment policy and code of conduct. The coach was accused by a parent of threatening that parent’s 10-year-old daughter earlier in the month.

One board member has already removed himself from the association.

The director of the Oyster River Youth Association released a statement that reads in part:

“ORYA believes that the safety of participants and volunteers is of utmost importance. The organization will not tolerate any behavior that endangers any child and will not tolerate anyone who makes disparaging comments about a child because of his or her gender, race, sexuality, social status, or family.”

