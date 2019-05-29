NHL to bring Stanley Cup trophy to Boston bar before Bruins, Blues play Game 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans heading into Boston on Wednesday night to take in Game 2 of the Final between the Bruins and Blues can get a glimpse of Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The NHL is bringing the coveted playoff prize to The Harp at 85 Causeway St. for a special “Stanley Cup Live” show, which will be broadcast on Facebook and Twitter prior to the game at TD Garden.

Fans can meet the keeper of the cup, snap photos of the historic trophy, and submit questions and comments that may be selected for the show.

Those who can’t make it to The Harp can watch the show on Facebook.com/NHL or @NHL on Twitter. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. Boston leads the best-of-seven series one-game-to-none.

