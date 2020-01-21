Nickelback announces ‘All the Right Reasons’ tour, includes stop in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer and will be bringing some of their biggest hits to venues across the U.S. — including a stop in Massachusetts.

The band will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, #1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to other hits that fans know and love, according to the tour website.

Stone Temple Pilots will join as special guest on all dates.

The tour will including a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sunday, July 26.

